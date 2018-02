Feb 20 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* ACORDA ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (LEVODOPA INHALATION POWDER)

* ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC - UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA), FDA HAS SET A TARGET DATE OF OCTOBER 5, 2018 FOR INBRIJA