FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 17, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 million

* Acorda Therapeutics - A $40 million royalty monetization with healthcare royalty partners and a $13 million royalty monetization with H. Lundbeck A/S​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍ In return for payment to Acorda, HCR obtains right to receive royalty revenue on Fampyra payable by Biogen

* Acorda - ‍H. Lundbeck, Acorda amended license agreement for selincro to eliminate future royalty, milestone obligations on sale of Selincro outside U.S.

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - Transaction does not include potential future milestones to be paid by Biogen​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.