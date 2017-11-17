BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 million

* Acorda Therapeutics - A $40 million royalty monetization with healthcare royalty partners and a $13 million royalty monetization with H. Lundbeck A/S​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍ In return for payment to Acorda, HCR obtains right to receive royalty revenue on Fampyra payable by Biogen

* Acorda - ‍H. Lundbeck, Acorda amended license agreement for selincro to eliminate future royalty, milestone obligations on sale of Selincro outside U.S.

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - Transaction does not include potential future milestones to be paid by Biogen​