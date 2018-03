Feb 28 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* ACORDA ENTERS INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SCOPIA

* ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ UNDER TERMS, AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING AND UNTIL JAN 1, 2019, SCOPIA IS ENTITLED TO APPOINT 2 DIRECTORS TO CO‘S BOARD​

* ACORDA THERAPEUTICS - ‍ SCOPIA WILL SUPPORT ACORDA BOARD'S NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, ABIDE BY CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL THROUGH JAN 1, 2019​