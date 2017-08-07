FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics ‍issues response to letter filed by Scopia Capital Management​
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 5:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics ‍issues response to letter filed by Scopia Capital Management​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda Therapeutics says ‍issued response to letter filed by Scopia Capital Management​

* “Initiating a sale process or a public review of strategic alternatives at this point would destabilize operations”​

* Believe sale of Co at present time would not “adequately compensate shareholders for potential benefits” of Co’s late-stage programs ‍​

* Acorda therapeutics says members of co’s senior management team held numerous meetings with Scopia over past 2 years and over last several months ‍​

* Acorda therapeutics says “we have fully considered Scopia’s proposals”‍​

* Board unanimously determined focusing on two late-stage programs in Parkinson's disease & maximizing Ampyra is "best path forward"​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wBkmEE) Further company coverage:

