Feb 15 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE $188.4 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $3.70

* AMPYRA NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $330 MILLION TO $350 MILLION IN 2018

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $100 MILLION TO $110 MILLION