Jan 3 (Reuters) - Acrebit SA:

* SUSPENDS NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF 80-100 PERCENT OF COMPANY WITH SIMILAR BUSINESS PROFILE UNTIL FEB. 15

* NEGOTIATIONS SUSPENDED DUE TO HEALTH REASONS OF ONE OF CO SHAREHOLDERS, ACREBIT WILL CONTINUE TALKS AFTER FEB. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)