Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* Acrisure announces proposed notes offering

* Acrisure Llc​ says co, Acrisure Finance Inc plan to offer about $725 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* ‍Acrisure Llc - to use net proceeds from notes offering to repay all of co's second lien notes, to pay related fees and expenses, to fund deals​