Aug 11 (Reuters) - ACRON

* SBERBANK INCREASES ITS STOCKHOLDING IN TALITSKY POTASH PROJECT

* ‍SBERBANK INVESTMENTS HAS EXERCISED ITS PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHT TO BUY VNESHECONOMBANK‘S STAKE IN TALITSKY POTASH PROJECT​

* ‍SBERBANK INVESTMENTS INCREASED ITS STAKE IN VPC TO 39.9%​