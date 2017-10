Sept 27 (Reuters) - Acsion Ltd:

* ACSION LTD - PIETER SCHOLTZ HAS RESIGNED AS FINANCIAL DIRECTOR FROM BOARD OF ACSION WITH EFFECT FROM 22 SEPTEMBER 2017 TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS

* ACSION LTD - BOARD OF ACSION HAS COMMENCED A RECRUITMENT PROCESS TO APPOINT A NEW FINANCIAL DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)