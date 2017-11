Nov 1 (Reuters) - ACTIC GROUP AB:‍​

* ACTIC ACQUIRES NINE TRAINING CENTRES - ANNUAL SALES OF ALMOST 60 MSEK WITH FAVOURABLE PROFITABILITY

* ‍HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MÅ BÄTTRE​

* SAYS ‍ACQUISITION WILL HAVE A MARGINAL EFFECT ON GROUP‘S EARNINGS FOR CURRENT YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)