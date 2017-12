Nov 30 (Reuters) - Actic Group Ab:

* CFO LEAVES ACTIC GROUP

* ‍EWA BUHRE GIDLÖF WILL LEAVE HER ROLE AS CFO IN ACTIC GROUP TO ASSUME SAME POSITION WITHIN ÅHLENS AB​

* ‍EWA BUHRE GIDLÖF WILL FINISH HER SERVICE IN ACTIC DURING JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)