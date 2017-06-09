FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Actinium Pharma appoints Sandesh Seth as chief executive officer
June 9, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Actinium Pharma appoints Sandesh Seth as chief executive officer

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Sandesh Seth as chief executive officer

* Says Sergio Traversa resigned from the board

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Seth will continue his role as chairman that commenced in October of 2013

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Independent Director Ajit Shetty appointed to company's corporate governance, audit and compensation committees

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Seth will continue his role as chairman

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc- Steve O'Loughlin has been appointed principal financial and accounting officer as of May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

