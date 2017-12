BRIEF-Actinium Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Of Iomab-B

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF IOMAB-B: INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS SIERRA TRIAL CONTINUE

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONFIDENT THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO COMPLETE PATIENT ENROLLMENT BY END OF 2018

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS - INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE FOR PIVOTAL PHASE 3 SIERRA TRIAL OF IOMAB-B COMPLETED REVIEW OF DATA FROM TRIAL

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL AMEND PROTOCOL OF SIERRA TRIAL TO EXPAND SALVAGE CHEMOTHERAPY REGIMENS AVAILABLE IN CONTROL ARM OF STUDY

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS - SUPPLIED DOSIMETRIC & THERAPEUTIC DOSES TO PATIENTS IN STUDY ARM & THOSE THAT CROSSED OVER TO IOMAB-B ARM FROM CONTROL ARM

* ACTINIUM PHARMA -PATIENTS THAT CROSS OVER FROM CONTROL ARM COUNTED AS FAILURES FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF DURABLE COMPLETE REMISSION OF AT LEAST 6 MONTHS