March 8 (Reuters) - Action Hotels Plc:

* ACTION HOTELS - ‍EXPECTS RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017 TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS IN RESPECT OF REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA​

* ACTION HOTELS PLC - ‍FY LOSS BEFORE TAX IS EXPECTED TO COME IN MATERIALLY HIGHER THAN EXPECTED AT APPROX. US$12.2M​

* ACTION HOTELS PLC - ‍TRADING FOR FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2018 HAS BEEN ENCOURAGING AND UNDERPINS GROUP'S RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL​