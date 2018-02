BRIEF-Active Biotech carries out 48 mln SEK rights issue

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Active Biotech Ab:

* ACTIVE BIOTECH CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE

* ACTIVE BIOTECH AB SAYS HAS RESOLVED TO MAKE A RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 48 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS‍​

* ACTIVE BIOTECH AB SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHALL BE ENTITLED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR THE NEW SHARES WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS, WHEREBY TWO EXISTING SHARES SHALL ENTITLE TO SUBSCRIPTION FOR ONE NEW SHARE

* ACTIVE BIOTECH AB SAYS SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SHALL BE SEK 1 PER SHARE

* ACTIVE BIOTECH AB SAYS COMPANY HAS ENTERED SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENTS AND ISSUE GUARANTEE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 30 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 61 PERCENT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

* ACTIVE BIOTECH SAYS RIGHTS ISSUE AIMS AT PROVIDING THE FINANCIAL STABILITY REQUIRED TO AWAIT THE OUTCOME OF ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES AND TO CONDUCT NEGOTIATIONS WITH PARTNERS REGARDING OTHER DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)