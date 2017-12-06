FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Activia Properties says new unit prices
December 6, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Activia Properties says new unit prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Activia Properties Inc

* Says it will issue 31,090 units via public offering, with the issue price of 458,150 yen per unit (14.24 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 443,657 yen per unit (13.79 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8 and payment date on Dec. 13

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with paid-in price of 443,657 yen per unit (up to 1.06 billion yen in total)

* Subscription date on Dec. 25 and payment date on Dec. 26

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XVL4UJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

