BRIEF-Activision Blizzard Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer By TRC Capital Corp

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc:

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL CORPORATION

* ‍ANNOUNCED IT HAS RECEIVED NOTICE OF AN UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL CORPORATION​

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD - ‍RECEIVED NOTICE OF OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL TO PURCHASE UP TO 2 MILLION SHARES OF AT A PRICE OF $63.25 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* - ‍DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL'S OFFER AND RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS NOT TENDER THEIR SHARES IN RESPONSE TO OFFER​