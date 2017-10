BRIEF-Activision Blizzard reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32; Q2 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.55; Q2 GAAP net revenues $1.63 billion versus $1.57 billion

* Activision blizzard says had 407 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the quarter

* Activision blizzard - sees CY 2017 GAAP net revenues $6.40 billion; sees CY 2017 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $1.94; sees CY 2017 earnings per share $1.05

* Activision blizzard - sees Q3 2017 GAAP net revenues $1.39 billion; sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.34; sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)