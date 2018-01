BRIEF-Actua Board Approves Plan To Commence Liquidation Of Co

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Actua Corp:

* ACTUA SAYS APPROVED PLAN TO COMMENCE LIQUIDATION & WIND-UP OF CO INCLUDING MONETIZATION OF CO‘S REMAINING MINORITY HOLDINGS & ASSETS​ - SEC FILING

* ACTUA SAYS IN ACCORDANCE WITH LIQUIDATION PLAN, BOARD ‍AUTHORIZED SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $14.89 PER SHARE - SEC FILING​

* ACTUA CORP - INTENDS TO HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING OF ITS STOCKHOLDERS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 TO APPROVE LIQUIDATION PLAN

* ACTUA - ‍FOLLOWING DISTRIBUTION, CO INTENDS TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE ITS OPERATING COSTS THROUGH DELISTING ​OF STOCK FROM NASDAQ, OTHER THINGS

* ACTUA CORP - INTENDS TO REDUCE NUMBER OF ACTUA DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO THREE FOLLOWING DELISTING

* ACTUA CORP SAYS INTENDS TO REDUCE "SIGNIFICANT" NUMBER OF ACTUA PERSONNEL IN Q2 OF 2018​