FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Acuity Brands reports Q3 earnings per share $1.90
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
SPORTS
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 12:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Acuity Brands reports Q3 earnings per share $1.90

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Acuity Brands Inc

* Acuity Brands reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.15

* Q3 earnings per share $1.90

* Q3 sales $891.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $879.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acuity Brands Inc - "Still see encouraging signs that support third-party forecasts for improvement in growth rates in calendar year 2018"

* Acuity Brands Inc - "Remain bullish regarding company's prospects for continued future profitable growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.