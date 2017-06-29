BRIEF-Acuity Brands reports Q3 earnings per share $1.90

June 29 (Reuters) - Acuity Brands Inc

* Acuity Brands reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.15

* Q3 earnings per share $1.90

* Q3 sales $891.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $879.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acuity Brands Inc - "Still see encouraging signs that support third-party forecasts for improvement in growth rates in calendar year 2018"

* Acuity Brands Inc - "Remain bullish regarding company's prospects for continued future profitable growth"