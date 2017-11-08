FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Corp ‍Q3 net sales $347.3 million
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:20 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Corp ‍Q3 net sales $347.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp

* Q3 net sales of $347.3 million, up 2.3% year over year​

* Consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $1,545 to 1,555 million in 2017​

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $220 to $225 million in 2017​

* Consolidated net sales on constant currency basis are expected to be in range of decrease of 1% to decrease of 0.4% in 2017​

* Q3 net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp of $9.3 million, up $14.8 million year over year​

* Q3 revenue view $339.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iEhl0G) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
