FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acushnet holdings sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Acushnet holdings sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion

* ‍Q2 net sales of $428.0 million, down 7.6% year over year​

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $220 to $230 million in 2017​

* Acushnet Holdings - ‍consolidated net sales on a constant currency basis are expected to be in range of a decrease of 0.7% to an increase of 0.6% in 2017​

* Q2 revenue view $464.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acushnet Holdings Corp says qtrly ‍net income attributable to Acushnet improved by $20.4 million to $71.1 million​ - sec filing

* FY2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2fx1Ud2] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.