BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Sees FY 2018 Sales About $1.59 Bln To $1.62 Bln

March 7 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp:

* Q4 NET SALES OF $351.4 MILLION, UP 6.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

* INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8.3% TO $0.13 PER SHARE

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $225 MILLION TO $235 MILLION IN 2018

* ACUSHNET HOLDINGS - CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF UP 1.3% TO 3.2% IN 2018‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $341.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.59 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP $11.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $0.2 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2oWyhmx] Further company coverage: