Jan 24 (Reuters) - ad pepper media international NV:

* ANNUAL SALES EXCEED EUR 75 MILLION FOR FIRST TIME WITH RECORD EBITDA OF EUR 2.2 MILLION

* ‍WE AIM TO HEAD FOR EUR 100 MILLION SALES MARK IN MEDIUM TERM​

* FY GROUP-WIDE GROSS PROFIT GREW BY 14.0 PERCENT TO EUR 18,348K (2016: EUR 16,088K)

* FY EBT EUR 1.8 MILLION, UP 6.5%