Jan 9 (Reuters) - Adairs Ltd:

* ‍TOTAL SALES FOR 1H18 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $149.1 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 19.8% INCREASE ON PRIOR PERIOD​

* 1H18 EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $21.0 MILLION & $21.5 MILLION

* ‍SEES FY SALES OF BETWEEN $300 AND $310 MILLION​

* SEES FY ‍EBIT OF BETWEEN $40 AND $44 MILLION​

* HY ‍LIKE FOR LIKE SALES, UP 14.8%​