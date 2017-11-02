FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share $1.04
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc reports recent achievements and third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $1.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ expects to receive $65 million in funding from healthcare royalty partners in q4 of 2017

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ believe we will be sufficiently capitalized to launch and commercialize gocovri, among others​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.