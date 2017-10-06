BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals says unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals says on Oct 4, unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica - SEC Filing
* Adamas Pharma - Moehs will supply to adamas amantadine hcl, active pharmaceutical ingredient in Adamas’s product Gocovri extended-release capsules
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - Adamas will provide Moehs with forecasts and purchase orders for quantities of API, and moehs will supply Adamas with API
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - agreement has a term of 14 years Source text :(bit.ly/2z4PX3F) Further company coverage: