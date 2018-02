BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance For Review For The  Supplemental New Drug Application

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW FOR THE SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION OF ITS LOW DOSE SYMJEPI PRODUCT CANDIDATE

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - FDA FURTHER INDICATED THAT NO POTENTIAL REVIEW ISSUES WERE IDENTIFIED

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - FDA FURTHER INDICATED THAT NO POTENTIAL REVIEW ISSUES WERE IDENTIFIED

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - FDA INDICATED IF NO MAJOR DEFICIENCIES IDENTIFIED, THEY ARE TARGETING SEPTEMBER 3, 2018 TO COMMUNICATE PROPOSED LABELING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)