Feb 23 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS UPDATES SYMJEPI COMMERCIALIZATION PLANS

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - COMMERCIALIZATION PROCESS FOR SYMJEPI IS STILL ONGOING

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - NOW IN DISCUSSIONS WITH TWO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR SYMJEPI COMMERCIALIZATION