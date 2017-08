Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adani Port And Special Economic Zone Ltd

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Adani as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Karan Adani as CEO

* Gets members' nod for approval of offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion

* Gets members' nod for approval of offer to subscribe to NCDs on private placement basis