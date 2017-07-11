FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 8:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems, on July 7, 2017 co entered into agreement, plan of merger with Regional Health Properties

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc:

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - on July 7, 2017 co entered into an agreement and plan of merger with regional health properties inc- sec filing

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - effective at time of merger, RHE will succeed to assets, continue business and assume obligations of Adcare

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - pursuant to agreement adcare will merge with and into RHE with RHE continuing as surviving entity of merger Source text (bit.ly/2u5e8zi) Further company coverage:

