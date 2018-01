Jan 3 (Reuters) - ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD:

* REG-ADDEX AND INDIVIOR SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF GABAB PAMS AS ADDICTION TREATMENTS

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ADDEX WILL RECEIVE $5 MILLION UPFRONT

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WILL RECEIVE $4 MILLION OF COMMITTED RESEARCH FUNDING OVER NEXT TWO YEARS

* TO RECEIVE $330 MILLION OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

* TO RECEIVE $330 MILLION OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

* WILL RECEIVE REGULATORY AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES AND TIERED ROYALTIES UP TO DOUBLE-DIGIT