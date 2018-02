Feb 13 (Reuters) - ADDLIFE AB:

* OCT-DEC NET SALES ROSE BY 9 PERCENT TO SEK 668 MILLION (611)

* OCT-DEC EBITA ROSE BY 4 PERCENT TO SEK 79 MILLION (76)

* OCT-DEC PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK 40 MILLION (49). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)