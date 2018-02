Feb 23 (Reuters) - Addlife Ab:

* ADDLIFE ACQUIRES OSSANO SCANDINAVIA AB

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN OSSANO SCANDINAVIA AB​

‍ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO HAVE MARGINALLY POSITIVE EFFECT ON ADDLIFE'S EARNINGS PER SHARE DURING CURRENT FY