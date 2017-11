Nov 29 (Reuters) - Addnode Group Ab (Publ) says:

* Aquires MCAD Sverige Ab.

* ‍MCAD has 22 employees, is based in Lund and has a net sales of approximately SEK 31 million.

* The acquisition is expected to be completed on January 1, 2018.