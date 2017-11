Nov 6 (Reuters) - Addus Homecare Corp

* Addus HomeCare announces third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Addus HomeCare - ‍net service revenues were $108.6 million for Q3, an increase of 4.9% from $103.5 million for Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: