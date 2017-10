Oct 19 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ADESSO EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO OF E-HEALTH SOLUTIONS THROUGH THE TAKEOVER OF START-UP MEDGINEERING

* ‍POTENTIAL REVENUE IN GERMANY IS LESS THAN EUR 10 MILLION​

* ‍FIRST POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO EARNINGS IS EXPECTED IN 2019​

* ‍ACQUIRED 100 % OF SHARES IN MEDGINEERING GMBH, WHICH IS BASED IN HALLE (WESTPHALIA)​

* ‍ACQUIRED 100 % OF SHARES IN MEDGINEERING GMBH, WHICH IS BASED IN HALLE (WESTPHALIA)​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS LESS THAN EUR 1 MILLION​