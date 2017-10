Sept 15 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG:

* H1 ‍SALES INCREASED BY 26% TO EUR 149.6 MILLION​

* H1 EBITDA AMOUNTS TO EUR 7.6 MILLION (- 14%)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.0 MILLION)

* DUE TO WEAKER DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATING EARNINGS IN H1 OF 2017, FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR EBITDA WAS ADJUSTED TO EUR 20 TO 24 MILLION

* ‍FY SALES EXPECTED TO REACH UPPER END OF SALES FORECAST OF EUR 300 MILLION​