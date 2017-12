Dec 7 (Reuters) - ADF Group Inc:

* ADF GROUP INC ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017

* Q3 REVENUE C$37.2 MILLION VERSUS C$21.1 MILLION

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.02

* - ‍“DESPITE INCREASE IN REVENUES, Q3 RESULTS ARE DISAPPOINTING”​

* - ‍“LONG-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS SAME AND WE MAINTAIN OUR EFFORTS TO RENEW OUR ORDER BACKLOG”​

* ADF GROUP - AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2017, CORPORATION‘S BACKLOG STOOD AT $114.9 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $194.5 MILLION ON JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: