BRIEF-Adidas expects sales growth to accelerate in fourth quarter

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag
* Adidas presentation - q3 originals up 22%, driven by strong double digit growth in all key regions
* Adidas presentation - modern franchises grow more than 40 percent, now respresent more than half originals footwear business
* Adidas presentation says sales growth to accelerate in q4
* Adidas ceo says fully cooperates in U.S. College basketball probe, does not expect impact on business
* Adidas ceo says expects to see Reebok returning to growth in U.S. Market next year
* Adidas ceo says does not expect significantly different world cup spend than previous tournaments due to Russia hosting