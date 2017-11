BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte 9-mth loss before taxes at 9.7 mln euros​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG

* DGAP-NEWS: ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG: ANNUAL TARGETS IN SIGHT - EARNINGS AND FREE CASH FLOW SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

* SAYS ‍NINE-MONTH EBITDA UP EUR14.3 MILLION TO EUR 6.6 MILLION​

* SAYS 9 MONTHS ‍REVENUE TO EUR 374.2 MILLION , ALMOST EXACTLY LEVEL WITH PRIOR-YEAR EUR 375.0 MILLION​

* SAYS REVENUE TO EUR 120.2 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017 (Q3 2016: EUR 117.9 MILLION)​

* SAYS EBIT OF EUR -5.7 MILLION FOR 9 MONTHS, FOLLOWING EUR -20.1 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* SAYS 9 MONTHS ‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) IMPROVED , FROM EUR -23.8 MILLION TO EUR -9.7 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)