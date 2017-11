Nov 13 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate Ag:

* Adler real estate ag: acquisition of c. 700 new built apartments in central berlin (europa city)

* Adler real estate ag says ‍consideration to be paid by adler until completion of project amounts up to eur 120 million​

* ‍upon completion, adler expects an indicative market value of c. Eur 385 million from the project ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: