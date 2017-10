Aug 14 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* REPAID LIABILITIES AMOUNTING TO C. EUR 380 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR​

* H1 ‍FFO I INCREASED BY 30.8 PERCENT TO EUR 15.7 MILLION​

* H1 ‍NAV GROWS BY 2.3 PERCENT TO EUR 1,094.9 MILLION​

* ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 87.7 MILLION IN H1 AND WERE 4.7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR‘S PERIOD (H1 2016 EUR 83.8 MILLION)​

* ‍H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT 21.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 31.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)