Oct 20 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate Ag

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PRIVATISATION PLATFORM ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SOLD

* ‍SELLS FOR C. EUR 180 MILLION TO A PARTNERSHIP ADVISED BY VESTIGO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP​

‍SOLD SHARES AND CONVERTIBLES REPRESENT A C. 82% STAKE IN ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG​