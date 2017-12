Dec 6 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME COMPLEMENTED

* MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE: EUR 20 MILLION

* BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS DUE TO BEGIN ON 6 DECEMBER 2017 AND WILL RUN FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD

* 2.81 % OF COMPANY‘S CURRENT STATUTORY SHARE CAPITAL

* INTENDS TO USE TREASURY SHARES AS ACQUISITION CURRENCY SHOULD SUITABLE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES ARISE