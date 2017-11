BRIEF-Adler Real Estate To Issue Senior Unsecured Notes

Nov 29 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG TO ISSUE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES FOR THE PURPOSE OF FINANCING THE REPURCHASE OF EXISTING SECURED SCHULDSCHEIN LOANS AND FURTHER DEBT REFINANCING

* ‍NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED IN TWO TRANCHES WITH MATURITIES OF 4 AND 6 YEARS​

* ‍INTEREST COUPON WILL BE DETERMINED IN BOOKBUILDING​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED PRIMARILY TO FINANCE REPURCHASE OF EXISTING SECURED SCHULDSCHEIN LOANS

* ‍TO ISSUE NOTES IN TWO TRANCHES WITH INDICATIVE VOLUME OF AT LEAST EUR 300 MILLION PER TRANCHE​