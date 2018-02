Feb 6 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ADM DIRECTORS VOTE TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF 33.5 CENTS PER SHARE ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - CASH DIVIDEND OF 33.5 CENTS PER SHARE ON STOCK, A 4.7 PERCENT INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER‘S DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: