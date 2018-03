March 5 (Reuters) - Adma Biologics Inc:

* ADMA BIOLOGICS REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ADMA BIOLOGICS - ‍BELIEVE PROGRESS MADE WITH COMPLIANCE ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM ALLOWED REMEDY OF IDENTIFIED COMPLIANCE ISSUES AT BOCA FACILITY​

* ADMA BIOLOGICS - ‍BELIEVE CO NOW READY FOR ROUTINE INSPECTION OF BOCA FACILITY BY U.S. FDA

* ADMA BIOLOGICS - ‍AT DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $43.1 MILLION, VERSUS $15.3 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016​