Dec 11 (Reuters) - Adma Biologics Inc:

* ADMA FILES BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ITS THIRD PLASMA COLLECTION CENTER

* ADMA BIOLOGICS-REGULATION PROCESS OF ON-SITE INSPECTION BY FDA,BLA REVIEW TIME OF ABOUT 12 MONTHS; WITH APPROVAL OF 3RD PLASMA FACILITY BY 2018 END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)