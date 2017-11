Nov 2 (Reuters) - Admedus Ltd

* ‍Notes recent media speculation about ongoing funding of Admedus Vaccines Pty Ltd and Admedus Immunotherapies (AI) business run by it​

* Confirms ‍there has been no change in Co’s approach to AI to that previously disclosed to ASX​

* Notes Admedus Immunotherapies does not contribute to co’s revenue in a material way​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: